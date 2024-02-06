Ecuador Shifts Defense Gear To U.S.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador plans to transfer its OSA-AKM anti-aircraft missiles to the USA, signaling a major defense strategy change.



This move, part of an agreement from January, involves handing over six air defense systems for newer US-made ones.



President Daniel Noboa 's announcement includes added benefits like training and technical support for Ecuador.



Currently stationed with the 2114 Squadron in Taura, these missiles serve as Ecuador's main air defense.



Yet, their operational status post-2020, amid halted maintenance due to geopolitical tensions, remains uncertain.







These systems, designed for short-range defense, can reach up to 12,000 meters in altitude.



Such capabilities are vital for countries like Ukraine, potentially benefiting from similar systems amidst ongoing conflicts.



This exchange marks Ecuador's shift from Russian to US defense equipment, mirroring broader global military realignments.



It reflects on how nations adapt to new alliances and security challenges.



Through this deal, Ecuador strengthens ties with the US while addressing the logistical hurdles of updating military technology in a connected world.



This strategic pivot underlines the importance of modernizing defense assets to meet current threats and alliances.

