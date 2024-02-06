Brazil Gears Up For Record-Breaking 2024 Carnival

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is gearing up for a landmark carnival in 2024, a festivity that is not only a cultural milestone but also an economic catalyst.



Major cities like Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Salvador, São Paulo, and Belo Horizonte are preparing for what is expected to be an unparalleled influx of visitors.



Post-pandemic Carnival injected over $1.636 billion into Brazil's economy in 2023, reports the CNC.



Predictions for 2024 suggest a potential 15% increase in economic benefits.



In addition, the event is anticipated to open more than 25,000 temporary job opportunities nationwide, particularly boosting the tourism sector, with hotel occupancy predicted to exceed 60%.







In Rio de Janeiro, the premier destination for international tourists during Carnival, the economic forecast is R$4.5 billion (about $900 million).



City's Carnival anticipated to draw seven million attendees, driving significant economic contribution to national economy.



Cities hosting celebrations spark economic activity across sectors like fashion, transport, and security, fostering widespread prosperity.



Pernambuco forecasts 3.7M in Olinda, 1.6M in Recife; Salvador de Bahía expects 800K tourists, eyeing R$2B revenue.



In addition, belo Horizonte gears up for 5 million participants, 500+ parades, investing R$41 million ($8.2 million) in festivities organization.



Carnival's financing often combines public and private contributions.



For example, São Paulo's event benefits from significant sponsorship from Ambev, demonstrating the celebration's economic significance.



Abrasel survey suggests 15% increase in Carnival hospitality revenues, notably in Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, and Recife.



Chile-Brazil flights rise from 114 to 164 weekly by January 2024, amplifying connectivity and Carnival's economic and cultural impact.



In short, this showcases Carnival as a pivotal event in Brazil's economic and social landscape.

