Milei’S Strategic Jerusalem Trip

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Javier Milei's inaugural bilateral journey to Jerusalem underscores Argentina's commitment to reinforcing bonds with Israel, reflecting a personal exploration of Judaism.



Milei, arriving in Tel Aviv, will meet President Isaac Herzog and visit the Western Wall. His itinerary includes discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Milei's stance, favoring Israel and proposing to label Hamas as a terrorist group, sets Argentina apart from Latin American critics of Netanyahu 's Gaza policies.



His actions blend political strategy with personal faith, as shown by his New York visit to Rabbi Schneerson's grave, followed by dining with Bill Clinton.



The trip features key figures: an Argentine rabbi as Israel 's ambassador, Milei's sister Karina, and Foreign Minister Diana Mondino.







Milei, considering converting to Judaism, engages with Argentina's Jewish leaders, signaling the significance of this community.



Despite Congress reform talks, Milei prioritized a speech at a Holocaust museum, backed by business ally Eduardo Elsztain.



Post-Israel, Milei plans to visit the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, transitioning from prior criticism to a pragmatic dialogue.



Meetings with Italy's PM Meloni reveal Milei's diplomatic agenda, reflecting Argentina's shifting global stance and personal leadership dimensions.

MENAFN06022024007421016031ID1107817418