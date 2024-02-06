China’S Housing Surplus Poses Global Challenge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China deals with the fallout of a housing bubble burst, leading to a massive surplus of homes.



This situation, combined with slower sales and a shrinking population, might take years to resolve.



This surplus raises the possibility of an influx of inexpensive building materials into global markets.



In Nanchong, Sichuan, Country Garden Holdings drastically reduces condo prices to ease financial woes. Similar price drops are widespread, reflecting a market struggle.



This price war adds to an already saturated market, with enough empty homes for 150 million people.



This overstock, a product of past building frenzies and recent sales slumps, highlights a significant shift.



Demographic changes worsen the problem, with fewer young buyers entering the market. Predictions show urban housing starts will keep falling through 2035.







Once a growth driver, the demand for larger homes now stagnates, affecting local economies and government land sale revenues.



The housing downturn impacts global markets, especially steel and copper prices.



While the eco-sector boosts copper demand, the real estate slump may moderate prices, supporting sustainability efforts.



Yet, the potential for increased Chinese material exports has led countries like Mexico to safeguard their industries with tariffs.



The downturn in China's housing market is more than a domestic issue; it's a global concern, influencing markets and industries worldwide.

Background

China's housing crisis unveils economic struggles, significant demographic shifts, and policy adjustments.



Urbanization and booming growth have fueled a construction boom, now facing oversupply and a declining birthrate.



Meanwhile, the government's strict measures against speculative real estate investment have reduced demand.



Globally, China's real estate dilemma stands out due to its vast scale.



Housing market corrections in the US and Spain did not encounter similar demographic challenges, marking China's situation as uniquely complex.



Observers worldwide keep a watchful eye on China's housing troubles, recognizing their potential to affect global commodity prices and disrupt the market for building materials.



Japan's 'Lost Decade' warns of the risks associated with real estate excess and demographic decline.



China's issues highlight the critical need for strategic urban and demographic policymaking.



Successfully managing China's housing surplus will test the country's policy creativity and economic strength, impacting global economic stability and development trends.

