Peru Inflation Edges Closer To Central Bank’S Goal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In January 2024, inflation in Lima, Peru, saw a slight increase of 0.02%, reaching an annual figure of 3.02%.



This was lower than the 0.13% increase expected by analysts, showing Peru's inflation moving closer to the Central Reserve Bank of Peru's (BCRP ) target range of 1% to 3%.



Such alignment suggests potential rate cuts in monetary policy.



The BCRP, responding to the latest figures, adjusted its inflation forecasts from 2.83% to 2.64% for the next 12 months.



This adjustment keeps inflation expectations within the target for the second month in a row, marking the lowest point in 30 months since June 2021.







Analysts anticipate a 2.6% inflation rate by 2024's end, with financial and non-financial firms predicting slightly higher rates.



This consensus falls within the BCRP's target, indicating stable expectations among economic agents.



Following a peak of over 8% inflation in mid-2022, the central bank increased interest rates to 7.75%.



The rapid decline in inflation rates has since allowed for a softer monetary stance, now at 6.5%.



Despite adjustments, GDP growth forecasts for 2024 remain optimistic, ranging between 2.0% and 2.5%, with expectations for 2025 between 2.7% and 3.0%.



January saw minimal inflation rise, led by sectors like restaurants, hotels, countered by decreases in food, transport, and communications.



This balance reflects a nuanced economic landscape: 326 items in the basket increased, 125 decreased, and 135 remained unchanged.



This economic performance reflects the BCRP's efforts to manage inflation within its target range, which is crucial for Peru's financial stability and growth prospects.

