Petro’S Bold Fiscal Strategy For Colombia In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Gustavo Petro's government aims to invigorate Colombia's economy in 2024 by planning a significant increase in spending.



This approach tests the fiscal framework's flexibility, signaling a bold move toward economic revival.



The Ministry of Finance's projections indicate a modest 1.2% growth in 2023, with the Central Government's deficit at 4.2% of GDP, improving from the previous year.



For 2024, Petro targets a 1.5% economic uplift, proposing to expand fiscal spending by 1.4 percentage points and forecasting a deficit of 5.3% of GDP.



In addition, this strategy aligns with the fiscal rule, suggesting a proactive use of counter-cyclical measures and projecting net debt to hit 57%.



The plan incorporates fiscal adjustments that aim to avoid additional cash financing pressures.







The financial plan has drawn mixed reactions. Corficolombiana notes the successful adherence to the Fiscal Rules in 2023, with a reduced deficit and net debt.



In addition, bancolombia finds the macroeconomic assumptions sound and commends the cautious spending plan.



Yet, there are concerns. Risks highlighted include dependence on litigation revenues and the absence of cuts to the 2024 budget.

Navigating Fiscal Uncertainty

The fiscal rule's application and potential liquidity challenges raise eyebrows among financial observers.



Sergio Olarte of Scotiabank views the spending increase as a high-stakes decision that could markedly improve or harm Colombia 's economy.



Missteps might risk downgrades by credit agencies, affecting Colombia's investment-grade status.



Felipe Campos, Alianza Valores, warns of fiscal strategy risks amid recent tax reforms and fuel price hikes, highlighting potential miscalculations.



However, the anticipation of diesel price adjustments and the impacts of ongoing and potential tax reforms add to the fiscal uncertainty.



Tovar warns of financial risks in a cooling economy, with government actions possibly impeding investment and growth



In short, Petro's 2024 plan balances stimulus with caution amid optimism and financial concerns in Colombia.

MENAFN06022024007421016031ID1107817413