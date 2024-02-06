Delhi Court Issues Notice To Retired ACP Living In US In 10-Year-Old Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a notice through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who has settled in the USA, in connection with a ten-year-old case.

The retired ACP, Anil Dureja, was the initial Investigating Officer (IO) of a case registered at Police Station Sarai Rohilla under the Information Technology Act in October 2014.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manuj Kaushal of Tis Hazari Court issued the notice to Dureja through the MHA for the next date of hearing, which is scheduled for May 28.

The court noted that the matter is pending at the stage of considering the complainant's application for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 379/217/218 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The application was filed by the complainant regarding the theft of his case property, which was under Dureja's possession.

Earlier, in August 2023, the court was informed that a notice was issued to Dureja, who had retired and is residing in the USA.

In January 2023, the court has directed all IOs to appear in person. The counsel for the complainant submitted that various items, including URLs, mobile phones, laptops, and pen drives, were provided to Dureja, but were not included in the untrace report.

The case involves threat calls and abuse, with the complainant, Vineet Mittal, alleging that unknown persons made abusive and threatening calls to him.

An FIR was registered under the IT Act and IPC based on Mittal's complaint, with Dureja as the initial IO.

The complainant alleged that the investigation was not conducted properly, leading to the filing of an application for monitoring the investigation. The counsel argued that the untrace report was filed without essential evidence such as seizure memos and details of electronic devices.

The complainant accused the initial IO of neglecting public duties, resulting in threats and harassment.

