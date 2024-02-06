(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Precision Drilling
2/6/2024 10:02 AM EST
HLS Therapeutics Inc.
2/6/2024 9:57 AM EST
Lavras Gold Corp.
2/6/2024 9:50 AM EST
Tribeca Resources Corporation
2/6/2024 9:47 AM EST
Copper Fox Metals Inc.
2/6/2024 9:42 AM EST
Element79 Gold Corp
2/6/2024 9:36 AM EST
Calibre Mining Corp
2/6/2024 9:35 AM EST
International Petroleum Corporation
2/6/2024 9:31 AM EST
Canacol Energy Ltd.
2/5/2024 10:49 AM EST
Electrovaya Inc.
Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Stocks in Play
2/6/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Cabral Gold Inc. : Announced assay results from an additional 12 RC holes testing near-surface oxide material at the Machichie Main Zone, Cuiú Cuiú gold district in northern Brazil. These holes are part of a drill program designed to better define and quantify the saprolite and blanket gold-in-oxide mineralization at the Machichie target, which is located just 500m northwest of the MG gold deposit and could have an impact on the current plans for trial-mining oxide material in that area. Highlights: RC409 returned 30m @ 2.6 g/t gold from surface in mineralized basement saprolite material including 12m @ 5.6 g/t gold from 11m depth; RC418 returned 9m @ 4.3 g/t gold in mineralized fresh rock from 41m depth including 2m @ 18.6 g/t gold at the start of the 9m interval; RC414 returned 13m @ 1.6 g/t gold from surface in mineralized saprolite, including 6m @ 2.8 g/t gold from 4m depth. Cabral Gold Inc. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.18.
