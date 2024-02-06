(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Chris La - Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Tuesday's Biggest Movers: Palantir, Estee Lauder, and More
Military and AI software favorite Palantir (PLTR) will lead the tech sector higher today after gaining 17.5% in after-hours trade. The firm posted a 19.6% Y/Y increase in revenue, to $608.35 million.
Commercial revenue boosted Palantir's top-line results by rising 32% Y/Y. It increased its customers by 35%. In the first quarter, the firm expects revenue of up to $616 million, adjusted income from operations of $196 - $200 million, and adjusted free cash flow of $800 million to $1 billion. Bears, who have a 5.29% short float on PLTR stock, cannot deny the 50% FCF margin.
Estee Lauder (EL) posted poor results on Feb. 5 on Monday morning. EL stock soared by 12% despite reporting revenue falling by 7.4% Y/Y to $4.28 billion. Investors rewarded the struggling luxury goods firm for cutting between 3% and 5% of its staff. The“Profit Recovery Plan” has similarities to Meta's“Year of Efficiency.”
New York City Bancorp (NYCB) lost 10.6% in Monday's trade. Markets cannot forgive or trust management for its massive write-down and 70% dividend cut. The regional bank may set a sell-off in this sector. JP Morgan defended NYCB stock, keeping its $11.50 price target. NYCB needed to raise its CET1 capital because of its acquisitions increasing the bank's size.
