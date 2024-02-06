Trade Ideas: Intel, Docusign, And More

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Splash Makes Splash over Sea World Partnership

When Intel (INTC) posted a poor quarterly earnings report, shares erased their YTD rise to over $50. On Feb. 1, the company reportedly delayed its chip manufacturing facility construction in Ohio. It will push out the completion date to as late as 2026, according to the WSJ.

The timeline change will slow Intel's capital expenses for the near term. This could increase its profitability, raising INTC stock from here. The Ohio site is massive. It is over 750 football fields or 1000 acres.

Chip investors who want to avoid Intel's operational uncertainties may look at NVidia (NVDA) instead. Meta (META) disclosed an increase in capital expenses. These will fund the purchase of NVidia AI-related server chips.

In the merger and acquisition segment, momentum is falling for DocuSign (DOCU). Shares peaked at nearly $65, ahead of rumors that buyers are financing a deal. Markets expect the acquirer will pay $13 billion for DocuSign.

iRobot (IRBT) is a risky contrarian bet. After the FTC prepared to nix Amazon's (AMZN) bid to buy the automated vacuum firm, shares plunged from $40 to as low as $12.87 last week.

JetBlue (JBLU) is heading to the appeals court. It wants to overturn the judge's decision to block the Spirit Airlines (SAVE) deal. SAVE stock may bounce higher if bears close their 19.75% short interest against the stock.









