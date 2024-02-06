Criminal IP ASM Now Available On Microsoft Azure Marketplace

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Torrance, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - AI SPERA, a renowned expert in Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI)-based solutions, today announced the availability of Criminal IP ASM (Attack Surface Management) on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store offering applications and services for Azure users.







As an officially certified ISV partner of Microsoft, AI SPERA enhances the platform's robustness and functionality by offering additional services and technology. With this partnership, AI SPERA gains access to Microsoft's massive user base. All Microsoft users can now enter the marketplace and view the Criminal IP ASM listing , further enhancing the security offerings provided by Microsoft.







Criminal IP ASM is an Automated Attack Surface Management SaaS solution that monitors all internet-connected assets and vulnerabilities with just a single domain address of the assets in operation.

Criminal IP ASM utilizes IP-based security monitoring technology to quickly identify vulnerabilities, risks, and exposure information within a company's assets. It automatically updates and manages assets, including those that are newly added or neglected. By automating security and IT tasks, Criminal IP ASM eliminates false positives, reduces detection times, and automatically discovers neglected assets and vulnerabilities, proving to be an ideal solution for companies requiring continuous threat exposure management (CTEM).

In addition, Criminal IP ASM facilitates proactive and active responses tailored to specific sectors: Manufacturing (preventing data breaches and third-party risks through active scanning and monitoring of internet-connected devices/equipment), Government (preventing security breaches, catching illegal crypto mining, supporting law enforcement with threat hunting and phishing prevention), and Healthcare (protecting patient privacy, guarding against ransomware attacks, and mitigating medical device vulnerabilities and legacy system risks by scanning and monitoring the entire attack surface). You can explore detailed features and dashboard images of the newly listed Criminal IP ASM on the Azure Marketplace. Users who are interested in getting the platform can contact AI SPERA directly through the "Contact Me" button on the Azure Marketplace page.

"AI SPERA is thrilled to establish a partnership with Microsoft ISV, a move we believe further strengthens our global network. Through the stable sales channel of Azure Marketplace, we anticipate not only discovering new business opportunities but also expanding our global customer base," said Byungtak Kang, CEO of AI SPERA.

About AI SPERA

AI SPERA launched its global cybersecurity service, Criminal IP, following a successful year-long beta phase. The company has established technical and business partnerships with acclaimed global security firms and educational institutions, including VirusTotal, Cisco, and Tenable.

Criminal IP has recently met the highest global compliance and payment standards, achieving PCI DSS Level 1. With the search engine available in 5 different languages (English, French, Arabic, Japanese, and Korean), it welcomes unique users worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: AI SPERA

Person: Dan Larson

Contact: ...

Website:

