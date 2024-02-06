CIVIQ Health Rebrands As STR Behavioral Health, Highlighting Growth In Addiction And Mental Health Programming

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The Branding Update Spotlights Its Expanding Integrated Network, Providing a Comprehensive Continuum of Care for Substance and Mental Health Disorders Throughout the Region

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey"), a leading provider of addiction, mental health, and eating disorder treatment, is excited to unveil the rebranding of CIVIQ Health, the parent company of Silver Pines and Steps to Recovery, to STR Behavioral Health. This branding update showcases their expansion into mental health programming and new facility openings built upon their reputation as a leading regional provider of clinically recognized treatment services for substance use disorders.



STR Behavioral Health Logo



According to recent data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness and OpenData PA, in Pennsylvania:



447,000 adults have a serious mental illness.

25.7% reporting mental health symptoms were unable to get needed therapy.

Over the past five years, Pennsylvania ERs saw nearly 50,000 visits for opioid overdoses. In 2022, 3,018 Pennsylvanians died from accidental and undetermined overdoses.

"Addiction and mental health treatment services in the broader Pennsylvania region continue to experience unmet demand, and Silver Pines and Steps to Recovery have expanded services and opened new locations to address this need," said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. "Their branding now embodies who they are today, an integrated behavioral health treatment network, and aligns with their trajectory of being the region's premier treatment provider."

STR Behavioral Health has actively demonstrated its commitment to bridging the treatment gap in the region by expanding its network and incorporating essential services, including:



The successful expansion of Silver Pines in 2022, adding 35 beds to enhance detoxification and residential addiction treatment services.

They opened a new outpatient location in Lehigh Valley in 2023 to address mental health and addiction disorders.

In 2023, they obtained dual licensing at their Bucks County location to treat both primary mental health and primary substance use disorders. Silver Pines expanded its services for veterans and first responders, gaining approval as a VA Community Care Network provider and achieving their certification as a PsychArmor Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization.

This year, STR Behavioral Health will continue to build on their reputation as a top mental health and substance abuse treatment network through:



Opening a new mental health residential treatment facility in the coming months in eastern Pennsylvania.

Silver Pines expanding their treatment capabilities as a dually licensed facility treating both primary addiction and mental health conditions.

Their third dually licensed outpatient treatment location opening in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Establishing dedicated mental health supportive housing at their Bucks County outpatient location. A new in-network agreement with Optum to become an accessible, veteran-ready location.

"Our branding story reflects who we are as an organization: a compassionate, caring, and inclusive team of experts dedicated to providing the best clinical care for as many people as possible," said Cory Cooper, CEO of STR Behavioral Health. "Taking on the name of STR Behavioral Health has been a very personal decision for us that accurately describes who we are today and our mission of offering the comprehensive treatment options largely unmet in the northeast."

To learn more about STR Behavioral Health, visit its website .

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey , founded in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and other addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network , including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 50 treatment locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 600 total beds.

