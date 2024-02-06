Premier And Concentra Meet Rising Demand In Occupational Radiology

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Premier Radiology Services (Premier), a leading teleradiology provider in the U.S., recently announced its long-term contract with Concentra®, the nation's largest and leading occupational medicine provider, has been extended through the end of 2030. Through ongoing collaboration, the companies aim to leverage the strengths of two industry leaders to address the increasing need for fast and accurate radiology interpretations for patients accessing urgent and occupational health care services.





Premier delivers high-quality and timely reads enabling clinicians to more quickly see and deliver results for all services, including general X-rays, NIOSH B-reads, TB screenings, pre-employment screenings, cardiac screenings, and musculoskeletal and general ultrasound interpretations.

Mike Kosuth, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer-East at Concentra, expressed excitement about the continued relationship with Premier. "Premier's commitment to providing top-notch health care solutions and an outstanding patient experience aligns perfectly with our goals and supports our ongoing efforts to positively impact the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. Concentra remains at the forefront of the occupational health services industry and this relationship demonstrates our commitment to continually working to meet the evolving needs of employers and their employees."

For Premier, flexibility and scalability in integration are vital when working with Concentra's network of more than 540 medical centers nationwide. This ensures speed in receiving the radiology exams, timely results reporting, and a coordinated and collaborative care plan for patients. Premier's strategic investments in technology have significantly contributed to its rapid growth.

Drew Gaudet, co-founder of Premier Radiology Services, highlighted the importance of scalability. "Handling thousands of patient scans daily requires a flexible system. Our advanced technological integrations ensure we always have the necessary resources, regardless of demand. This allows us to focus on providing targeted care to our occupational health patients quickly without being bogged down by technological concerns."

About Premier Radiology Services Teleradiology Solution

Founded in 2006, Premier Radiology Services is one of the top independent teleradiology solutions in the United States. Formed by bringing together U.S. board-certified, fellowship-trained teleradiologists and cutting-edge technology, Premier serves healthcare providers and patients by solving the gaps and inefficiencies that have long been persistent in the field of radiology. Premier's teleradiology solution is an efficient, secure, and highly accurate system for reliable readings. With Premier's continuity of care and less than one-hour average turnaround times, doctors can deliver "direction of care" quickly to patients. Premier earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. To find out more, visit our website at .

