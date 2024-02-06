Innovent Renewables Announces Addition Of Industry Veteran In Key Leadership Position

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Senior Executive brings commercial expertise to drive early-stage company growth

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / InnoVent Renewables announces the addition of senior leader Gerardo (Gerry) Treviño in support of InnoVent's corporate mission to drive renewable energy forward by mitigating the global environmental challenge of waste tires. InnoVent Renewables launched as a U.S.-based technology and operations company with a proprietary continuous pyrolysis technology that converts waste tires, plastics, and biomass into valuable fuels and chemicals. As Commercial Director, Supply, Trading, Logistics and Business Services, Mr. Treviño will lead InnoVent Renewables' early-stage growth through his focus on commercial activities, including supplier, partner and customer relationship management.

"We are thrilled to have Gerry join InnoVent Renewables at this strategic point in our development," noted InnoVent Renewables CEO Vibhu Sharma. "Gerry brings us proven success in the Mexico tire industry and his deep commercial expertise will be essential to helping InnoVent Renewables achieve both our near-term and long-term company objectives."

"I am excited to support InnoVent Renewables and the visionary leadership team led by CEO Vibhu Sharma in its mission to solve the global environmental challenge of waste tires," said Mr. Treviño. "This is a unique opportunity to have a substantial positive impact on our environment, and I am excited to support the early-stage growth of InnoVent Renewables."

Mr. Treviño brings over 30 years of commercial sales, account management, and logistics expertise in the Mexico tire industry. He joins InnoVent Renewables from JK Tornel, a leading tire manufacturer in Mexico. Mr. Treviño was the National Manager of Truck, Farm, Industrial and OTR Sales. Prior to JK, Mr. Treviño held senior commercial, account management, and sales leadership roles with Group Serna Michelin, Bridgestone Mexico, MN Grupo Comercial, S.A. DE C.V., and Grupo Llanti Systems, S.A. DE C.V.

With a solution to the global environmental challenge of waste tires, InnoVent Renewables has assembled a team of world-class executives each with more than 25 years of energy and chemical industry experience to drive early-stage growth. With current operations in Houston (USA), Pune (India), and Monterrey (Mexico), the company has aggressive growth plans across North America and Latin America, with future expansion opportunities in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

About InnoVent Renewables

InnoVent Renewables is a U.S.-based technology and operations company with a proprietary continuous pyrolysis technology that converts waste tires, plastics, and biomass into valuable fuels and chemicals. InnoVent's corporate mission is to drive renewable energy forward by addressing the global environmental challenge of waste tires. With operations currently in Houston (USA), Pune (India), and Monterrey (Mexico), InnoVent has aggressive international expansion plans. More information on InnoVent Renewables can be found at innoventrenewables

