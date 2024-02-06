Financial Independence Group Announces Keith Burger As Executive Vice President, Institutional Channel

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Keith Burger will be responsible for strengthening current alliances and forming new partnerships to further develop the company's distribution footprint.

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Financial Independence Group, LLC (FIG), a leading financial services company working with independent financial advisors specializing in annuities, life insurance and long-term care products, has named Keith Burger as the new executive vice president, institutional channel. Burger will lead the effort to deepen existing relationships with broker-dealers and expand the company's distribution footprint to new partnerships.



Burger joins FIG from Luma Financial Technologies, where he was the head of distribution for annuities. He brings over 25 years of experience developing strategic sales and distribution relationships, most recently overseeing partnerships with broker-dealers, insurance marketing organizations, registered investment advisors, and insurance carriers to increase overall efficiency and effectiveness in the annuity marketplace.

"FIG has earned a reputation as a trusted distributor of annuity and insurance products from the top carriers in the country. We are thrilled to have Keith join our leadership team to expand our footprint and extend our reach with existing and new partners in the independent broker-dealer channel. He brings extensive experience and expertise we know will help drive growth for our company," said FIG President of Sales Brett Hynes.

"I am very excited to join the FIG team to continue the legacy of helping firms and financial professionals serve their clients with the right protection solutions," Burger said. "As I have gotten to know the senior leadership at FIG, I continue to be impressed with their values and goals, and I am eager to help share the story."

Although Burger's primary focus will be on fixed and fixed-indexed annuities, he and his team will also represent a variety of product lines from FIG and its Family of Companies, including life insurance, registered index-linked annuities, structured notes, and variable annuities.

