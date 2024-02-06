Pathify Shatters Expectations For Fourth Straight Year

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Higher ed's fastest growing SaaS company continues to dominate the student portal and digital experience space

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Pathify - the only centralized user experience hub for higher ed - achieved 65% annual revenue growth for fiscal year 2023, assuming the leadership role as the most widely used non-SIS, system-agnostic student portal and digital experience hub.

"I never had any doubt we'd reach this point as a business," said Pathify's Co-founder and CEO, Chase Williams. "I think it's the speed we've gotten here that is so amazing. More and more schools are recognizing the need to replace a long list of legacy solutions with our integrated experience hub."

Pathify also leapt past 1,000,000 unique lifetime users while surpassing the major milestone of 100 U.S. institutions deployed and in production. A few notable schools that chose Pathify in 2023 include:



George Washington University

Valencia College

The New School

Concordia University - Wisconsin

Collin College

The University of Virginia

Saginaw Valley State University

Touro College Nova Southeastern University

"When I look at the list of schools we partnered with in 2023, I can't help but smile when I see how widely distributed it is across all types of campuses - physical, digital and hybrid," said Matt Hammond, Pathify's Chief Revenue Officer. "It's kind of remarkable how we're able to make an impact at almost any size institution."

With an eye to scale, Pathify invested significant resources this year to ensure customers did not experience any lapse in white glove service. This culminated in the company's NPS score increasing from 60 to 68 year over year. Pathify finished 2023 by hiring a seasoned executive - Jennifer French - to lead the Customer Team into the future.

Pathify set a strategic goal in 2023 to form partnerships with organizations that share the same values and dedication to student success. The outreach was extremely successful, with examples including the Higher Education Systems and Services (HESS) Consortium, the Foundation for California Community Colleges (FCCC) and the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU).

The company will continue positive momentum in 2024 by debuting a native GenAI-powered chatbot, poised to dramatically improve both access and extensibility based on how deeply Pathify currently integrates across its customer's existing tech stack. Pathify also is planning major additions to the Communities module.

"Our team achieved amazing milestones last year," said CEO Williams. "We're already off to a great start in 2024, and the team's looking forward to smashing through a whole new set of milestones throughout the year."

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospects to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information to the right people, at the right time - on any device. The team at Pathify focuses every day on the company's values of Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

