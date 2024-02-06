               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Former Minister's Son Arrested In Rome Corruption Case


2/6/2024 10:06:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Gabriele Visco, the son of former Italian finance minister Vincenzo Visco, was among four people put under house arrest by finance police on Tuesday in relation to a probe into alleged corruption and influence peddling in Rome, sources said, Azernews reports, citing Ansa.

The other suspects are two entrepreneurs and a lawyer, the sources said.

The finance police also seized 230,000 euros in assets.

The case regards alleged corruption that led to a public contract worth four million euros going to a firm linked to a construction entrepreneur and attempts to have a person close to that entrepreneur employed by a public agency, the sources said.

