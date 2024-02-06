Former Minister's Son Arrested In Rome Corruption Case

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Gabriele Visco, the son of former Italian finance minister
Vincenzo Visco, was among four people put under house arrest by
finance police on Tuesday in relation to a probe into alleged
corruption and influence peddling in Rome, sources said, Azernews reports, citing Ansa.
The other suspects are two entrepreneurs and a lawyer, the
sources said.
The finance police also seized 230,000 euros in assets.
The case regards alleged corruption that led to a public
contract worth four million euros going to a firm linked to a
construction entrepreneur and attempts to have a person close to
that entrepreneur employed by a public agency, the sources
said.

