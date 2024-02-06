Azerbaijan, China Discuss Promotion Of Local Products On Alibaba Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A delegation headed by First Deputy of Azerbaijan Minister of
Economy Elnur Aliyev visited China. Within the framework of the
visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held a meeting with the
leadership of Chinese enterprises engaged in the production of
vehicles and got acquainted with the production activity of the
plants, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Economy.
At the meetings, detailed information was provided about the
favourable business environment in our country and the
opportunities created for investors. Besides, the possibilities of
establishing joint production enterprises in Azerbaijan were
discussed.
Representatives of Chinese companies were informed about
measures implemented in the sphere of the application of "green"
technologies and the use of environmentally friendly transport in
Azerbaijan.
Issues of promotion of Azerbaijani products on Alibaba's
electronic trading platform were discussed at a meeting with the
management of Alibaba's globalisation office.
The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Azerbaijan Trade
House in Beijing, where "Made in Azerbaijan" brand products were
presented.
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107817360
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.