Ukrainian Armed Forces Blow Up Important Object Of Russian Troops In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have blown up an important Russian military facility in the Black Sea and destroyed equipment that helped the invaders attack southern Ukraine with drones.

Special Operations Forces reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to intelligence, the Russians used one of the illegally seized production platforms to enhance the operation of the Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drone, installing equipment that increased its range and radius of operation.

The invaders used this UAV to conduct reconnaissance activities and subsequent attacks with Shahed-type kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

The enemy also installed a Neva-B radar station on the platform to detect surface objects (from motor boats to ships), which was used to monitor the situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Prepared thoroughly, the group of the 73rd Maritime Center of the SSO began to destroy enemy targets.

The special operation was carried out in the area of constant patrolling by the Russian invaders' air forces and navy. At night, the boats of Ukrainian soldiers came close to the production platform. After special operations and clearing the area, the facility was mined. After moving to a safe distance, the combat team blew up the enemy target.

It is reported that as a result of the special operation, Ukrainian soldiers captured important equipment of the invaders and blew up a mast with an antenna.

Thus, it was possible to make the movement of ships safer and limit Russia's capabilities in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

As reported, the Ukrainian Navy said that as a result of the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the work of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was significantly complicated, if not paralyzed, in particular in terms of missile equipment.