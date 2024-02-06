Civilian Killed In Kherson Region As Result Of Morning Shelling Of Tokarivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man died in the Kherson region as a result of the morning shelling of Tokarivka.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"It became known about the victim of the morning Russian shelling of Tokarivka. A man of 49 years old sustained injuries incompatible with life," the statement reads.

Two civilians injured as invaders shell village inregion

According to the RMA, two more residents were injured as a result of this hostile attack. They are currently in hospital.

As reported, two residents were wounded in the village of Tokarivka, in the Kherson region, as a result of Russian shelling. The injured 60-year-old man and 74-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.