Echo Global Logistics Earns 2024 BIG Innovation Award For Echodrive Platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has won a 2024 BIG Innovation Award for EchoDrive, a web-based, self-service platform for dispatchers and mobile app for drivers. The award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, honors organizations, ideas, and people that provide innovations to the world, big or small.

"We're thrilled to see EchoDrive recognized for this prestigious award," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Our technology is the backbone of our business and a key competitive advantage that allows us to provide better service to shippers and carriers alike. The transportation industry is ever evolving and progressing, and we strive for our advanced technology solutions to be reflective of that progress."

"After being recognized last year for EchoShip – our self-service online shipping platform – it's great to be honored for our carrier innovations," said Dave Menzel, President and COO at Echo. "Driving booking efficiency for our carrier partners is a critical advancement that enables Echo to leverage its vast network to provide the highest levels of service to our shippers while improving yield for our carriers."

"Innovation is driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Echo as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

EchoDrive allows carriers to search, bid, book, manage, track, and get paid all on one easy-to-use platform, reducing check-ins and providing greater visibility and control. An end-to-end digital solution, EchoDrive simplifies load management for dispatchers, owner-operators, and drivers. Additionally, with Echo's automated negotiation feature, carriers can easily bid on loads and receive instant notification of acceptance or counteroffer.

