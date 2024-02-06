Procure Addresses Projected Rise In Cancer Rates, Encourages Proactive Screening For Early Detection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New cancer diagnoses in the U.S. are expected to surpass 2 million for the first time in 2024, with a significant increase in cancers among younger Americans, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society . Doctors at ProCure Proton Therapy Center say the news reinforces the need to stay updated on cancer screenings.

"Early detection is paramount in the battle against cancer," said Dr. Brian Chon, medical director at ProCure. "By taking proactive measures, individuals can significantly improve their chances of successful treatment outcomes."

One of the more concerning areas of the report highlights the rise in cancer among younger patients.

One example of the demographic shift is colorectal cancer. Although new cases of colorectal cancer have been declining among adults 65 and older, they've

increased 1% to 2% annually in people younger than 55 since the mid-1990s.

New Jersey is projected to see 57,740 overall cancer cases, according to the report. That is a 12.9% increase in the last 10 years.

ProCure doctors recommend four essential ways for individuals to proactively protect their health:

Regular Check-ups and Screenings : Schedule regular check-ups with healthcare professionals, including screenings tailored to your age, gender, and medical history.

Awareness and Education : Stay informed about potential risk factors and symptoms related to specific cancers. Knowledge empowers individuals to recognize warning signs early and seek timely medical attention.

Healthy Lifestyle Choices : Adopt a healthy lifestyle by maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption. These lifestyle choices contribute to overall well-being and reduce the risk of certain cancers.

Genetic Testing : Consult with your doctor about the possibility of genetic testing, especially if there is a family history of cancer. Understanding genetic predispositions allows for personalized risk assessments and tailored preventive measures.

"Our commitment at ProCure extends beyond treatment," Dr. Chon said. "Our team, which includes clinicians and nutritionists, are dedicated to raising awareness and partnering with like-minded organizations to enhance our community's health and well-being."

Early detection of cancer enables patients to explore advanced treatment options, such as proton therapy. With laser-like accuracy, proton therapy precisely targets cancer while sparing surrounding healthy tissue, often with fewer side effects and less downtime.

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available ProCure has treated more than 6,000 patients and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime-giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.

