ADAMEVE ASKS DO YOU BELIEVE OVER-THE-COUNTER ABORTION PILLS SHOULD BE LEGALLY AVAILABLE TO WOMEN IN THE UNITED STATES?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve , America's most trusted source for adult products, aren't shy when it comes to asking the hard questions about sex in our country. This month, the company surveyed over 1000 people asking if over-the-counter abortion pills should be legally available to women in the U.S. And the responses may surprise you.

Currently available only from a doctor, nurse, health clinic or Planned Parenthood, the mifepristone and/or misoprostol pills cause an "at-home abortion" that is considered both safe and effective. As it gets harder for many people to access abortion due to state laws, many people look to self-managed abortion and the possibility of an over-the-counter option.

While just over 49% of those surveyed felt that over-the-counter abortion pills should be legally available to women under any circumstance, another 24% said they should be available under certain circumstance. Nearly 20% of respondents said abortion pills should not be legally available, and an additional 7% said they weren't sure.

"Abortion is and will always be a controversial subject," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "In the end, abortion is a woman's personal decision that hopefully involves her partner."

"Adam & Eve got its start providing condoms by mail, and we still offer a wide variety of condoms to support easy access to affordable birth control," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "We encourage adults to explore their sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, . For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy

Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected] .

SOURCE adameve