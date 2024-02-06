Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For February 7Th, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences
NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 7th, 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
REGISTER NOW AT:
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“We are looking forward to hosting a diverse roster of companies at our Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference ,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.“The event will provide an opportunity for issuers to engage a wider investor base.”
February 7 th
| Eastern
Time (ET)
| Presentation
| Ticker(s)
| 9:30 AM
| Ainos, Inc.
| NASDAQ: AIMD
| 10:30 AM
| ARway
| OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY
| 11:30 AM
| Exodus Movement, Inc.
| OTCQB: EXOD
| 12:30 PM
| Thermal Energy International Inc.
| OTCQB:TMGEF | TSXV: TMG
| 1:00 PM
| Valeura Energy Inc.
| OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
...
