Beyondtrust Solidifies Leadership Position Continuing To Deliver Innovation And Profitable Growth In 2023

Accelerated recurring revenue to greater than 80% of total revenue while delivering profitable growth exceeding the "Rule of 40" Released advanced capabilities across the BeyondTrust Platform in 2023 to provide customers with unmatched visibility and control in their relentless battle against sophisticated cyber threats

ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced significant recurring growth in 2023 and continued innovation through expansion of its identity security platform, acquisition of new customers, and delivery of exceptional customer and employee experiences.

Key 2023 highlights include:



Accelerating recurring revenue to greater than 80% of total revenue, with approximately 40% YoY subscription ARR growth

Driving substantial new business, adding nearly 1,500 new logos

Expanding current solutions for about 3,700 current customers with new products or add-ons

Achieving gross retention of more than 95% and net retention rate of more than 110% for implied renewals, along with an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 62 and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of more than 95% Delivered profitable growth with Adjusted EBITDA (GAAP) in excess of 25%, exceeding the“Rule of 40”



To drive growth and continued innovation in the identity security market, BeyondTrust has added two new members to the Executive Leadership Team :



Brett Theiss joined BeyondTrust as Chief Marketing Officer Sean Cashin was appointed Chief Customer Officer

Demonstrating continuing innovation leadership, BeyondTrust released advanced capabilities across the BeyondTrust Platform in 2023 to provide customers with unmatched visibility and control in their relentless battle against sophisticated cyber threats. The launch of Identity Security Insights delivers industry-leading visibility, threat detection, and proactive security recommendations across the entire identity estate. Identity Security Insights consolidates the capabilities of PAM, CIEM, and ITDR, providing organizations with a robust toolset to preempt and neutralize identity-driven threats, exemplified by the recent discovery of the Okta Support breach .

Additional capabilities introduced in the past year include:



Privilege Management for Windows and Mac : A new level of automation has been added to revolutionize the upgrade process, with a new auto update feature that helps customers drastically reduce the amount of manual work required from their IT and security teams.



Password Safe : The introduction of a new Web Portal provides customers with a more intuitive, streamlined, and productive user experience to improve performance and accessibility.



Workforce Passwords : This new add-on capability for Password Safe helps customers manage business application user passwords and non-SSO applications without additional complexity and with the enterprise-level security.



Privileged Remote Access : The introduction of Cloud Infrastructure Access functionality, including ephemeral Jump clients, enables developers, cloud ops engineers, and technical workers to securely and more easily access critical cloud platforms, applications, and data.



Remote Support : Real-time chat translation is now available via an integration with AWS Translation Services, enabling reps to provide localized support chat to their customers in over 75 languages in real time, without a language barrier.

Privilege Management for Unix/Linux & Active Directory Bridge : The introduction of support for cached policies and logging enables organizations with Linux workstation deployments to keep users productive and estates secure, regardless of the presence of unreliable connectivity.



In addition to significant product releases, BeyondTrust demonstrated its ongoing commitment to serving the evolving needs of its customers with several security-focused initiatives:



ISO 27001:2022 Re-certification : Alignment with the new ISO 27001:2022 control establishes a structured approach to managing and preserving sensitive information and serves as a testament to BeyondTrust's all-encompassing Information Security Management System (ISMS), covering the development, operation, and administration of its products.



Participation in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program (WMP) : Customers benefit from a streamlined transition to the cloud that upholds robust security and compliance standards.



Enhancement of the PartnerTrust : Deeper partner engagement facilitates more successful customer outcomes in a collaborative partner ecosystem.



FedRAMP Moderate“In-Process” Status : FedRAMP authorization will increase BeyondTrust's capacity to serve federal agencies and deliver secure cloud deployment and achieving“In-Process” status has already helped the company to achieve record growth in the public sector in 2023.

BeyondTrust and Carahsoft Grants Support Program : Public sector agencies, educational institutions, and tribal communities benefit from grants information, customized funded research, and consultation as they develop project ideas, get technology-rich projects funded, and expand initiatives.

In 2023, BeyondTrust's significant financial achievements, as well as product and market leadership momentum, were recognized by leading analysts and media organizations:



Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Privileged Access Management (5th consecutive year)

Leader in KuppingerCole 2023 Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (5th consecutive year)

Gartner® Peer InsightsTM 2023 Customers' Choice for Remote Desktop Software

Leader in the Forrester WaveTM: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2023

Named to JMP Securities Cyber 66 list of Hottest Privately Held Cybersecurity Companies

5-Star rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Guide & Featured on CRN's 2023 Security 100 List CybersecAsia Readers' Choice Award for Privileged Account Management 202



BeyondTrust is committed to delivering an exceptional employee experience, and continued to grow its talented team, expanding to 1500+ employees globally and promoting 180+ employees across the organization. BeyondTrust was recognized in 2023 by multiple workplace awards globally, including:



Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2023

Fortune Magazine 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Fortune Magazine 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology

BeyondTrust CEO Janine Seebeck named a Top 25 Women Leader in US PE-Backed Software (2nd consecutive year)

BeyondTrust's Rob Spee honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief Five leaders from BeyondTrust were recognized by CRN as 2023 Women of the Channel

“We achieved significant momentum in 2023, driven by robust revenue growth, product expansion, and industry and partner recognition,” said Janine Seebeck, CEO, BeyondTrust.“I take great pride in our employees and partner ecosystem for their dedicated efforts in service of our customers, and I am excited for the year ahead as we continue to help our customers solve their identity security challenges.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, enabling organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access. We offer the only platform with both intelligent identity threat detection and a privilege control plane that delivers zero-trust based least privilege to shrink your attack surface and eliminate security blind spots.

BeyondTrust protects identities, access, and endpoints across your organization, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are leading the charge in innovating identity-first security and are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, plus a global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at .

