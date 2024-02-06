Collaborative Robots Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collaborative Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The collaborative robots market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Collaborative Robots Global Market Report 2024," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the collaborative robots market size is anticipated to achieve $9.41 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%.

The expansion of the collaborative robots market is attributed to the increase in labor costs. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the collaborative robots market share . Key players in the collaborative robots market include Teradyne, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Denso Corporation, and ABB Group.

Collaborative Robots Market Segments

.By Component: Hardware, Software

.By Payload Capacity: Up to 5kg, Up to 10kg, Above 10kg

.By Application: Assembly, Pick And Place, Handling, Packaging, Quality Testing, Gluing And Welding, Other Applications

.By Vertical: Automotive, Food And Beverage, Furniture, Plastic And Polymers, Metal And Machinery, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals

.By Geography: The global collaborative robots market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Collaborative robots market involves robotic automation designed for collaboration within a workspace, ensuring safe interaction with human workers. Employed in industrial settings, these robots assist employees by performing repetitive tasks alongside them.

