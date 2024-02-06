Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Specialized Ladder For Safely Entering And Exiting Duck Blinds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Robert B. of Novato, CA is the creator of the Duck Blind Ladder, a modified safety ladder for duck hunters entering and exiting their duck blind. Three steps, two right angle hooks, and a 24-inch removable handle work in conjunction to lower the hunter into the blind and make it much easier to climb out. The device is comprised of a steel welded ladder 30 inches high and 17 inches wide with a removable handle for holding onto. The ladder has two hooks at the top to grip the lip of a concrete or steel foundation of the blind, and the two right angle hooks at the top of the ladder allow users to grab onto the lip of the duck blind. The handle is removable to lower the hunter into the blind and maintain concealment, and it can be reattached to climb out of the blind via a 6” bottom step to accommodate boots. Duck hunters can utilize the ladder to eliminate dangerous maneuvers of standing on less than sturdy furniture or equipment to climb in and out of duck blind.Duck blinds are structures used by hunters for concealment while hunting waterfowl and accessing them may require specialized equipment depending on their design and location. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts often use general-purpose portable or lightweight ladders for various purposes, including accessing elevated platforms like duck blinds; however, these ladders can be flimsy and dangerous, especially when trying to use them independently. When considering a ladder for accessing duck blinds, it's essential to assess the specific requirements of the blind, such as its height, stability, and the surrounding terrain. Additionally, safety is a crucial factor, so choosing a ladder with features like non-slip steps, sturdy construction, and proper weight capacity is important. The specialized Duck Blind Ladder fills this niche and improves safety for duck hunters, offering a significant innovation within the waterfowl hunting industry that would enhance any manufacturer's product line.Robert filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Duck Blind Ladder product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Duck Blind Ladder can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

