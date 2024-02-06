ZIPS Features Jayden Hardaway, Memphis Tigers Guard, In Car Wash Convostm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash) unveiled its latest episode of "Car Wash ConvosTM" today featuring Jayden Hardaway, University of Memphis Guard.

Jayden is interviewed alongside host Sydney Neely, Memphis Tigers In-Arena Host, as he rides through his local ZIPS Car Wash. "Car Wash ConvosTM"

is ZIPS video interview-based approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL) and in this episode Jayden unveils his favorite artists, his hobbies, and his POV on aliens.



Get insights into Jayden's underrated artist picks, his ideal 1v1 matchup, and the ultimate debate: Batman vs Superman. Never miss an alley-oop-subscribe to the ZIPS Car Wash YouTube Channel for more basketball-fueled Car Wash ConvosTM to come.

ZIPS Car Wash is the Proud Sponsor of the Memphis Tigers and 13 additional universities. Its overall sponsorship agreement provides ZIPS with significant brand visibility among the university's fanbase through assets that integrate use of university marks, including radio spots and social campaigns targeted through Learfield's Fan365 digital platform. (PRNewsfoto/Zips Car Wash)

"I enjoyed being part of Car Wash

Convos and I'm proud to represent my school and my team in this unique series," said Jayden Hardaway.



As a red-shirt senior in the 2022-23 season, Jayden played in 29 games and averaged a career-best 5.4 points per game. The Tigers are off to a strong start this season and are currently ranked in the top 25 in the country. Jayden is currently a graduate student at the University of Memphis.

"Jayden's episode is a great example of how student-athletes really help us shape the content and allow us to show off their personalities in a unique way," said

Rebecca Latacz, Chief

Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Jayden thrived during his rapid-fire Q&A session and that allowed us to shed some light for fans on his personality that they may not have seen before," she added.

ZIPS 22 student-athlete roster for the 2023-24 season was secured through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Tiger fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app. Visit the App Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search 'ZIPS Car Wash' to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals. Plus, win big with a free wash just for joining. ZIPS' University of Memphis sponsorship also benefits fans through TIGERS $10 Tuesdays at participating ZIPS locations. Customers can receive $10 Pro Wash with wash code 2023 every Tuesday at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in Memphis.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide,

operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry.

ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day.

The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit



About Learfield

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

