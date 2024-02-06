First-Of-Its-Kind, Beni, Dominates Resale Marketplace With Innovative App And New Partnerships With Poshmark, Patagonia Wornwear, Thredup, And Treet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Female Founded with Female Backing, Beni, Aggregates 80% of the Resale Marketplace; Adds New Features and Functionalities to Accelerate the Adoption of Resale

Beni , secondhand search engine taking the world of resale by storm, today announced the launch of the Beni iOS App , the roll out of new features and functionalities to its platform, and its new partnerships with Poshmark, ThredUp, Grailed, Kidsy and Out&Back, as well as brand-owned resale programs including Patagonia's WornWear and Treet-powered resale sites including Girlfriend Collective, DÔEN, and CUTS.

First-to-market in 2021, Beni has rapidly expanded with more than 50 partners - aggregating nearly 80% of all online resale listings in its database.

With resale projected to grow 9x faster than the broader clothing retail space by 2027, and with 60% of that growth expected to come from new-to-resale shoppers , Beni is ushering in a new wave of thrifters by providing unparalleled access to a diverse range of secondhand finds.

"To make resale the norm, we aim to meet shoppers where they already shop and show them relevant resale alternatives," said Sarah Pinner, CEO, Beni. "Our work with Vestiaire Collective, The RealReal and eBay, along with our newest partners, means unrivaled access to resale deals for our users. Beni is not only reshaping the landscape of secondhand shopping; it's evolving into the premier gateway to a world where purchasing used is as effortless as buying new."

In addition to launching the Beni App, which allows users to browse for secondhand options while in stores or on the go, Beni has added the below functionalities to its platform to revolutionize the secondhand shopping experience:



Mobile Extension:

Users will be shown resale deals automatically while they shop normally on their Safari browser, making online shopping even more integrated and accessible.

Beni Search:

Beni now allows users to search their database directly for specific brands and styles. Offered on its mobile and desktop platform, Beni Search will aggregate relevant options from partner sites, streamlining the search process and saving time.

Beni Alerts:

Millions of resale listings are added daily. Users can set a search alert with details like size, color, and description. Beni will then scour the web daily to find the desired items and send email notifications the moment something becomes available.

Save for Later:

Users can curate a virtual cart with desired items, allowing them to revisit and purchase saved items at their convenience. Referral Program:

Users can earn credits that can be redeemed for exciting discounts and offers.

"With these innovative features and strategic partnerships, Beni continues to lead the resale revolution by providing a seamless user experience," continued Pinner. "We're working across the retail industry to usher in a new era of circularity. We can end fast fashion, one resale purchase at a time."

About Beni

Beni is the first-of-its kind free and easy-to-use browser extension with a mission to accelerate the circular economy by making secondhand shopping the obvious choice for shoppers. Available on Chrome and Safari, Beni brings the world of resale straight to users by aggregating the best resale alternatives available on leading resale marketplaces – including The RealReal, Poshmark, ThredUp, Vestiaire Collective, Patagonia WornWear, ThredUp, Treet, eBay, Kidizen, and more – in a matter of seconds and all in one place. Shoppers can browse familiar retail favorites and instantly receive a curated list of secondhand alternatives to help them make the best choice for their closet and their wallet. For more information, visit .

