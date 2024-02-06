PSG GLOBAL SOLUTIONS WINS CLEARLYRATED's 2024 BEST OF RPO AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award winning firms have a Net Promoter®️ Score that is over [1.6 times OR 60%] higher than the industry average.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global Solutions , a leading RPO firm, announced today that they have won the Best of RPO Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of RPO® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.

2023 Best of RPO winners have a Net Promoter®️ Score that is over 60% higher than the industry average. PSG Global Solutions received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 75% of their clients - significantly higher than the industry average of 62.

"Consistency is critical to our clients, and we invest heavily to ensure we have consistently great results." Explains Brian Cotter, co-founder of PSG Global solutions. "Recognition from ClearlyRated and our clients show that these efforts aren't going unnoticed."



"Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!" said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg.

About PSG Global Solutions

PSG is the fastest-growing provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises, with more than 20% of the top 100 staffing companies harnessing its services today. PSG combines the cost advantages of an offshore delivery model with the high-performance approach of a top-tier staffing company to deliver value to its clients.

The Philippines

team are screening, sourcing, recruitment support, and contact center RPO experts. PSG combines a dedicated global workforce with a cutting-edge tech stack and next-gen processes to deliver the best talent possible.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction

research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated

utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms

measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at .

About Best of RPOTM

ClearlyRated's Best of RPO® Award

recognizes RPOs that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program helps service leaders differentiate in a crowded marketplace, and provides prospective clients with a credible and transparent symbol of quality as they vet RPO firms. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

