Pvolve Announces Franchise Deal In Greater Washington D.C. Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Emerging Functional Fitness Brand to Make Market Debut in Bethesda with Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Hitesh Amin

BETHESDA,

Md., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pvolve , the omni-channel fitness company with an innovative, clinically-backed method that pairs functional movement with proprietary equipment, has announced news of their latest franchise agreement, intended to bring Bethesda their first studio location in the fall. This agreement marks the franchise's official debut in Maryland, and is being spearheaded by Dr. Hitesh Amin, a local bariatric surgeon and entrepreneur.

Dr. Amin has owned and operated a private practice for 18 years. His passion for helping patients along their health journeys motivated his search for an additional business opportunity that allowed him to further support his patients in sustaining their weight loss naturally post-surgery. Eventually, that search led him to Pvolve.

"Functional fitness is a unique concept," said Dr. Amin. "Most workouts are intent on redlining you, encouraging you to push yourself to a physiological level that depletes you. What I love about the Pvolve Method is that it is intended to be sustainable for the human body, accessible to all people regardless of where they stand on the health continuum."

Dr. Amin hopes to open his first studio in Downtown Bethesda in the Fall of 2024, citing the area's passion for health and wellness.

"We are humbled to be working with Dr. Amin on our Washington D.C. area expansion," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "Dr. Amin's work in the medical field as a bariatric surgeon uniquely positions him for this opportunity and is also a testament to the efficacy of this method. We are excited to see how his studio transforms the lives of both his patients and community."

Cartwright credits Pvolve's innovative approach to functional fitness and its recent partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Anisto n, as the reason the brand has experienced explosive growth this year. In addition, the franchise offers a multi-revenue stream business model, proprietary equipment, and hybrid class experiences that further fuel its expansion.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is an omnichannel fitness company with a science-led method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with patented resistance equipment to sculpt, strengthen, and restore the body while enhancing mobility and flexibility. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 35 locations in development. For more information, please visit .

