Axonius Achieves Fedramp ‘In Process’ Milestone

The FedRAMP 'In Process' designation is given to federal agency partners who are aligned with the goal of promoting secure and compliant cloud services to the federal government. The Axonius Platform is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace and will be approved for use by federal agencies when full accreditation is achieved.

“This certification makes it much easier for many agencies to leverage Axonius to mitigate IT complexity in the federal government and set the foundation for Zero Trust architecture,” said Tom Kennedy, vice president of Axonius Federal Systems in anticipation of full FedRAMP authorization.“The 'In Process' designation demonstrates Axonius' commitment to attaining the highest industry standards for cloud solutions in government.”

The Axonius Platform is a SaaS offering using a single-tenant public cloud computing environment to provide customers with a comprehensive solution for managing their assets, both on-premises and in the cloud, optimizing their IT operations, and ensuring the security and compliance of their assets.

More than 40 federal agencies have deployed Axonius, as they look for ways to solve the core requirements of binding operational directive 23-01 and other critical cyber asset visibility requirements. Axonius helps agencies find gaps in their security by identifying devices and users without security controls while ensuring all devices adhere to security requirements.

Additionally, the Axonius platform discovers servers, cloud instances, SaaS applications, and other devices that aren't being properly scanned, directly addressing the challenges of shadow IT and providing federal agencies with a true system of record of all their digital infrastructure.

Axonius is on the CDM Program's Approved Product List and is also available on many convenient federal contracts, including the DOD ESI BPA . DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to save time and money on commercial software, IT hardware, and services.

About Axonius Federal Systems

Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS) gives federal agencies the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and complying with federal cybersecurity regulations and guidelines such as Zero Trust, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, CDM, FISMA, and NDAA 889. A subsidiary of Axonius, the leader in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, AFS is the only solution available in the federal space that integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. For more on how AFS supports the mission of the U.S. government to improve national security, visit / .