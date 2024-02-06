Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
| February 6, 2024
| Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.
| PDMR
| Date Acquired
| Share Type
| Number of shares awarded
| Wael Sawan
| 02 February 2024
| SHEL (LSE)
| 169,937
| Sinead Gorman
| 02 February 2024
| SHEL (LSE)
| 101,051
| Philippa Bounds
| 02 February 2024
| SHEL (LSE)
| 36,298
| Robertus Mooldijk
| 02 February 2024
| SHELL (AMS)
| 46,463
| Rachel Solway
| 02 February 2024
| SHEL (LSE)
| 36,415
| Huibert Vigeveno
| 02 February 2024
| SHELL (AMS)
| 64,229
| Zoe Yujnovich
| 02 February 2024
| SHELL (AMS)
| 62,194
| The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
| Anthony Clarke
| ENQUIRIES
| International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
| LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Wael
| Last Name(s)
| Sawan
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Executive Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 24.72
| Volume
| 169,937
| Total
| 4,199,992.96
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 169,937
| Price
| 24.72
| Total
| 4,199,992.96
| Date of transaction
| 02/02/2024
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Sinead
| Last Name(s)
| Gorman
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Financial Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 24.72
| Volume
| 101,051
| Total
| 2,497,475.47
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 101,051
| Price
| 24.72
| Total
| 2,497,475.47
| Date of transaction
| 02/02/2024
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Philippa
| Last Name(s)
| Bounds
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Legal Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 24.72
| Volume
| 36,298
| Total
| 897,105.07
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 36,298
| Price
| 24.72
| Total
| 897,105.07
| Date of transaction
| 02/02/2024
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Robertus
| Last Name(s)
| Mooldijk
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Projects & Technology Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 29.27
| Volume
| 46,463
| Total
| 1,359,972.01
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 46,463
| Price
| 29.27
| Total
| 1,359,972.01
| Date of transaction
| 02/02/2024
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Rachel
| Last Name(s)
| Solway
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 24.72
| Volume
| 36,415
| Total
| 899,996.73
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 36,415
| Price
| 24.72
| Total
| 899,996.73
| Date of transaction
| 02/02/2024
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Huibert
| Last Name(s)
| Vigeveno
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 29.27
| Volume
| 64,229
| Total
| 1,879,982.83
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 64,229
| Price
| 29.27
| Total
| 1,879,982.83
| Date of transaction
| 02/02/2024
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Zoe
| Last Name(s)
| Yujnovich
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Integrated Gas & Upstream Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 29.27
| Volume
| 62,194
| Total
| 1,820,418.38
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 62,194
| Price
| 29.27
| Total
| 1,820,418.38
| Date of transaction
| 02/02/2024
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
