NLR Solar Transforms To Scout Land Consultants

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NLR Solar , the leader in land acquisition for solar farms, has announced they will now be known as Scout Land Consultants .

The rebranding marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution. Nathan Fabrick , CEO, says,“This strategic move reflects an expansion of our core competencies to cater to a broader range of large-scale land-intensive projects.”

Over the past ten years, NLR Solar has played a pivotal role in assisting solar developers across 38 states in sourcing and negotiating land leases with landowners. This journey has established NLR Solar as an industry leader with a track record of successful projects and satisfied clients.

"Our team has grown in size and experience. We stand ready to work with other industry developers to source the land necessary for their success. We have made the investment needed to continue to grow, innovate, and excel in land advisory services. We're committed to providing expert guidance, strategic insights, and seamless execution for clients embarking on ambitious land projects.” says Fabrick.

As part of the rebranding effort, the company updated its mission statement.

Our Mission: To maximize the use of land by bringing together information and people with care and diligence.

For more information about Scout Land Consultants and its comprehensive land advisory services, please visit ScoutLandConsultants.

About Scout Land Consultants

Scout Land Consultants (formerly NLR Solar) is a leading land advisory firm specializing in assisting clients with large-scale land-intensive projects. With a foundation dating back to 2014, the company has a proven track record of success in sourcing and negotiating land leases across 38 states. Scout Land Consultants is committed to providing expert guidance and strategic insights for clients in the renewable energy, infrastructure, and land development sectors.

