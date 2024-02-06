Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Market Is Registering A CAGR Of 4.4% From 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Insight (2021-2030)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market size was valued at was valued at $1,698.7 Million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,625.23 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.The growth of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is attributed to rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and surge in development for point of care devices. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast years.North America is expected to dominate the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market during the forecast period. However, the market is growing at a faster rate in the developing countries, owing to the increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and improvement in the healthcare facilities.In detail along with the table of contents, please click on the link below:Blood gas analyzers are used to measure different parameters, such as pH, blood gas (pCO2 and pO2), electrolytes, and metabolites, from the whole blood samples. Growth in number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departments; rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases; technological advancement in blood gas & electrolyte analyzers, and increase in number of product approvals are the major factors driving the market growth. However, complexity involved in the interpretation of data act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific provides growth opportunities for the market.Key Findings of the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers MarketIn 2021, the portable analyzer segment accounted for the highest share of the global blood gas & electrolyte analyzers market.The ABL Flex segment contributed the highest revenue to the global market in 2021.The hospital segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.North America market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023.Based on product/brand, it is classified into i-STAT, GEM Premier, ABL Flex, RAPID series, Cobas, and other blood gas analyzers. The ABL Flex segment holds the highest share in the global market, as it offers wide range of products ranging from portable to benchtop blood gas analyzers. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals hold the highest market share in the global market, owing to the rise in number of patients treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departments, where the utilization of blood gas analyzers is high to treat patients in critical conditions.Geographically, North America dominated the global market in 2016, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to higher adoption for technologically advanced devices, well-equipped healthcare facilities, and rise in admission of patients in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departments.Connect Analyst:Leading market players :Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company) (U.S.)Siemens AG (Germany)Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland)Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)Nova Biomedical (U.S.)OPTI Medical Systems, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Idexx Laboratories, Inc.) (U.S.)ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH (Germany)Medica Corporation (U.S.)Alere, Inc. (U.S.)Allied Market Research Coverage on the Healthcare DomainMicromanipulators Market By Type (Hydraulic, Electric, Manual) and By Application (Embryonic stem cell transfer, Intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), Pronuclear zygote injection, Embryo reconstruction, Microsurgical, Biopsy, Industrial Micromanipulation, microelectronics, Flat screens, packaged parts and probing functions, drug discovery) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2028Liver Disease Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Anti-Rejection Drugs/Immunosupressants, Chemotherapy Drugs, Targeted therapy, Vaccines, Anti-Viral Drugs, IImmunoglobulins, Corticosteroids) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 