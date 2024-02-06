DASI Simulations Closes $5 Million Convertible Note Funding Round

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company momentum continues to build after FDA clearance of PrecisionTAVI, the first cleared predictive modeling technology for heart valve replacement

- Teri Sirset, co-founder and CEODUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DASI Simulations, a medical technology start-up offering a novel AI-powered medical platforms to advance toward lifetime management and improved outcomes for structural heart interventions, has closed it $5 million convertible note round. The company has now surpassed $7 million in funds raised.DASI will use the funds to continue to commercialize and extend its initial product, PrecisionTAVI , and launch new AI-driven products in the structural heart domain.“We are thrilled by the unwavering confidence shown by our investors, both in our company and in our growing portfolio of products,” said Teri Sirset , co-founder and CEO.“Our momentum has been nothing short of extraordinary since receiving FDA clearance for PrecisionTAVI last May and CMS reimbursement in November.”The DASI Simulations technology is a novel AI-powered medical platform that transforms routine imaging (CT, MRI, etc.) into an interactive four-dimensional (4D) predictive environment accessible on mobile, tablet, or web browsers. This technology solves the current problem where physicians rely on highly manual planning steps on images without the ability to predict whether a treatment will work or not. With the predictive interactive platform, physicians can visualize in 4D how different devices interact with the patient's unique anatomy and get insights into complication risks as well as plan patient's future interventions.“We have built significant momentum towards becoming the standard-of-care for structural heart procedures,” said Dr. Lakshmi (Prasad) Dasi, co-founder and Chief Science & Technology Officer.“Clinical studies conducted with the AI-powered DASI technology, coupled with cutting-edge computational modeling, have consistently demonstrated substantial improvements in patient outcomes. By reducing complications and decreasing costs, DASI Simulations is driving a transformation in the healthcare landscape,” said Dasi.“The closing of the funding round has set DASI Simulations on an upward trajectory for continued success in 2024 with revenue growth, brand development, additional intellectual property, and strategic partnerships,” said Sirset.About DASI SimulationsFounded in 2019, DASI Simulations, based in Dublin, Ohio, performs advanced individualized computational predictive modeling for heart surgery candidates. The modeling is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision to help heart surgeons better plan for the surgery and any potential complications, which leads to improved patient outcomes and reduced costs associated with structural heart disease surgeries. For more information, visit or email ....For further information: Media: Kelly Arledge, 614.205.0339; Investment Opportunities: Teri Sirset, 614.389.3130.

