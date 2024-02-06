Leaves Legacy Project Unveils Times Of My Life: The World's First AI-Powered Virtual Biographer App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Leaves Legacy Project proudly announces the launch of Times of My Life , the groundbreaking app that democratizes storytelling and empowers everyone to become the author of their own life's greatest moments.

Forget ghostwriters and expensive memoirs. Enthralling biographies are no longer reserved for just celebrities and historical figures. Times of My Life takes the hassle out of writing and editing stories about one's lived experiences, while preserving one's unique style and authentic voice.

Users simply answer some questions about a special life event, like meeting their sweetheart, graduating from school, having children, landing a dream job, dealing with setbacks, or undertaking an epic, unforgettable adventure.

Times of My Life AI-powered virtual biographer then weaves the user's responses into a captivating narrative, bringing their memories to life, complete with photos, video clips, music, and professional narration, to create a truly immersive experience. Finally, the app generates a stunning MP4 video in high resolution, ready to share with loved ones.

And for those who cherish the written word, the app also generates a downloadable PDF of the story, ensuring one's memories are not only shared but also preserved as part of their family heritage.

Leaves Legacy Project Co-Founder, Michael O'Donnell, states: "We believe everyone deserves to have their stories told, regardless of writing skills or resources. Times of My Life removes the barriers and amplifies the voices of ordinary people, transforming their precious memories into extraordinary keepsakes."

Here are just a few of the things people can do with Times of My Life:

.Capture life's milestones: From graduations and weddings to births and retirement, document the most important moments with ease.

.Give memories a voice: Choose from a variety of professional narrators to bring the story to life with warmth and emotion. Celebrity narrators will be available this Spring!

.Bridge generational gaps: Share adventures and wisdom with younger generations in a captivating format.

.Heal and inspire: Relive and celebrate triumphs over adversity, offering hope and motivation to others.

.Preserve family history and legacy for future generations: Create a lasting digital record of a life well lived for children, grandchildren, and future generations.

Times of My Life is available as a progressive web app and is fully compatible with all iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to everyone. The app's inaugural story, How I Met My Sweetheart, is now available just in time for Valentine's Day. Visit .

About the Leaves Legacy Project

The Leaves Legacy Project is a Florida Public Benefit corporation dedicated to inspiring and empowering people to capture, preserve, and share their special moments and important life stories. We believe that everyone's story matters, and we strive to make personal storytelling tools and resources accessible to all.

