Lang Realty's Scott Agran and Dawn Forgione present the American Cancer Society with a $6,247 donation.

LANG REALTY PRESENTS MORE THAN $6,200 TO THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

Lang Realty recently donated $6,247 to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, as part of their annual Open the Door for a Cure campaign.

Throughout October, Lang turned“pink” in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each home closed that month was dedicated to the charity.

“Lang has been a proud supporter of this cause for more than a decade,” said Scott Agran, president of Lang Realty.“Many of our own agents and staff have personally battled this disease or have gone through this with loved ones.”

Lang's agents and staff supported this effort by participating in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in Palm Beach County and Port Saint Lucie.

