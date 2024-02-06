Man Slashes Friend's Throat With Glass Bottle In Delhi - Over A Rs 1,500 Debt

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A man allegedly slashed the throat of his friend with a broken glass bottle after consuming liquor, all over a mere Rs 1,500, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the body of 35-year-old Ashwani, a resident of Kusumpur Pahadi, with throat slit, was found in south Delhi at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Rohit Meena said that a caller told Vasant Vihar police station that his brother has been murdered at Kusumpur Pahari near Madrasi Mandir, Vasant Vihar.

A police team reached the scene and secured the area.

"Akash, the caller, was present and informed the authorities that his brother, Ashwani, had been murdered, his throat gruesomely slit. Ashwani's body was found in the parking area, surrounded by a pool of blood. Forensic experts and the Crime Team were summoned to conduct investigations," the DCP said.

After inquiry, a suspect, Sanjay, a resident of the same locality, was identified and apprehended for interrogation.

During grilling, Sanjay admitted to consuming alcohol with the deceased in the parking area around 1/1.30 a.m.

"An inebriated Sanjay demanded Rs 1,500 from Ashwani, which he owed. Ashwani's refusal led to a quarrel, during which Sanjay broke a glass bottle and used a shard to fatally wound Ashwani," the DCP said.

Subsequently, Sanjay confessed to hiding Ashwani's mobile phone near the garbage bin and disposing of a blood-stained slipper from his house, where he had changed into shoes post the incident.

"Acting on Sanjay's revelation, police recovered the phone near a garbage bin and the discarded slipper. Sanjay stands arrested in connection with the case, while further investigations are underway," the DCP added.

