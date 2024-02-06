Rakuten Returns To New York Fashion Week, Unlocking Insider Access And Cash Back Savings On Top Designers' Runway Looks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exclusive pieces from Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, PatBO, and Diotima will be shoppable fresh off the runway with exclusive Cash Back deals on Rakuten

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rakuten , the leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back and rewards, is returning to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) to help savvy shoppers score coveted runway items from top designers first, exclusively, and with incredible Cash Back savings. In addition to offering an exclusive pre-sale on select items from Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, PatBO and Diotima, Rakuten is partnering with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh to curate head-to-toe designer outfits inspired by the latest trends – all with elevated 10% Cash Back for a limited time.

Rakuten Member VIP Access on Designer Looks

Designers Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Patricia Bonaldi (PatBO), and Rachel Scott (Diotima) have hand-picked items from their runway shows for exclusive pre-sale on Rakuten, giving members first access to hero pieces before they are available at retailers. These items will be revealed in their respective NYFW shows and made shoppable immediately afterwards, through February 23, with 10% Cash Back. Rakuten members can also shop the designers' entire current collection and receive 10% Cash Back on their purchases from the start of NYFW on February 9 through February 23.

"Building on the excitement from last season's partnership, Rakuten is once again meeting fashion lovers where we know they're most captivated - New York Fashion Week," said Vicki Wagner McRae, SVP of Brand, Creative and Communications at Rakuten. "At a time when shoppers are inspired to buy quality, investment pieces, Rakuten makes that moment even more thrilling by giving them an edge – helping them score pieces from their favorite designers before anyone else and with an incredible Cash Back deal that makes shopping a more

rewarding experience."

Celebrity Stylist Erin Walsh Curates Top Trends & Her Designer Picks

For NYFW, Rakuten is joining forces with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh to translate runway trends into outfits that are wearable, fun and full of personality - from "street chic" brunch fits to "layers in white" date night looks. Look for Erin's trend reports on Rakuten's social channels throughout NYFW.

Members can purchase Erin's picks and much more, all at 10% Cash Back, from more than 40

designers and retailers during the return of Rakuten's "Wear the Runway" shopping event, February 12-14. Participating retailers and designers will include alice + olivia, Bergdorf Goodman, COS, Moda Operandi, Neiman Marcus, Shopbop, Theory and many more.

Rakuten x Black in Fashion Council (BIFC)

As part of its ongoing partnership with the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) to help Black designers grow and scale their businesses, Rakuten is also sponsoring the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showrooms at NYFW.

Visit Rakuten/f/nyfw to shop exclusive items from Prabal Gurung, PatBO, Sergio Hudson, and Diotima, see stylist Erin Walsh's product picks, and get 10% Cash Back on purchases from some of your favorite designer brands during the "Wear the Runway" shopping event. Follow Rakuten's Instagram and TikTok for New York Fashion Week content and updates.

About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back on purchases from all your favorite brands. By partnering with thousands of brands in apparel, health and beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps members save and get more on everyday purchases. Since its founding in 1999, Rakuten has become the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its members have earned $4.6 billion in Cash Back just for shopping through Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten .

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2024 Ebates Performance Marketing, Inc.

Contact:

Alex Leon

[email protected]

SOURCE Rakuten Rewards