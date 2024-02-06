BRIGGS & RILEY CELEBRATES A DECADE OF GIVING WITH ANNUAL A CASE FOR GIVING LUGGAGE TRADE-IN PROGRAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading American Luggage Brand Continues Its Tradition of Supporting Local Charities Nationwide throughout February

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Riley , the iconic American travelware brand,

is celebrating a decade of philanthropy this year with the return of its annual "A Case for Giving" event. Throughout the month of February, customers can donate gently used luggage to participating retailers around the country. In return, they will receive up to $100 in credit towards a new Briggs & Riley rolling bag. All donated bags are then distributed to a charity of the retailer's choosing.

Photo of donated bags from Lieber's Luggage in Albuquerque, NM at a previous year's event

A Case for Giving 10th Anniversary

The "A Case for Giving" program was first organized by Briggs & Riley in 2014, marking a decade of benevolent support to over 300 charitable partners nationwide and donating more than 12,000 pieces of luggage. Over 250 retail locations will participate this year, including Dillard's, Brookstone Airport Services, and independent retailers nationwide. Charitable partners include local foster homes, women's shelters, groups supporting unhoused populations, and more. Notable groups include Not Just Tourists , which packages medical supplies in donated luggage to bring to those in need around the world, and Comfort Cases , a nonprofit that provides bags to youths in the foster care system that help them transport their belongings with dignity when they move between homes.

"We are so proud of what the "A Case for Giving" campaign has grown into over the past decade," said Briggs & Riley CEO Richard Krulik. "As Briggs & Riley continues to grow and expand, so does our dedication to getting involved in communities across the country and helping those in need through bag donations. This campaign continues to be a testament to the generosity of our retailers and customers, and mirrors our commitment to both quality work and compassion. We are grateful for the support of our partners and the entire Briggs & Riley community over the last decade and look forward to continuing to make a meaningful impact for years to come."

The brand will also participate in a charitable online campaign with Comfort Cases in March to support their mission.

"We so value the 'Good Humans' at Briggs & Riley who continue to champion the philosophy of giving back to community," states Comfort Cases CEO and founder, Rob Scheer. "With more than 438,000 youth in foster care, averaging 700 youth entering the system every day, helping them with this often difficult transition by providing what may be their first piece of luggage is empowering. We send thanks with tremendous gratitude to all who donate bags."

With over 30 years of unparalleled performance and quality, Briggs & Riley has been a trailblazer in the travel industry since it introduced the first wheeled bag. The brand provides a level of support to its customers that is unmatched in the industry, including the world's best lifetime guarantee which repairs bags free of charge with no questions asked and no proof of purchase required. The brand is available online and

at more than 500 fine specialty retailers and

high-end department stores. For further details or to locate the nearest "A Case for Giving" participating retailer, visit .

About Briggs & Riley



Born of a legacy spanning a century, two continents and three generations, Briggs & Riley is the iconic American travelware brand that is dedicated to enabling a life well-lived enriched by travel, full of discovery and meaningful experiences. Owned by US Luggage, LLC, Briggs & Riley is committed to delivering extraordinary performance and enduring quality. Inspired to lead the way, from introducing the world's first wheeled travelcase to the best lifetime guarantee in the world, Briggs & Riley's travelware is thoughtfully designed with smart solutions and meaningful consistency, made to last for life. For more information, please visit .

