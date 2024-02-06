Just In Time For Super Tuesday - Ballotpedia's New Sample Ballot Lookup Tool Is Here To Help

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Now available in Spanish

MIDDLETON, Wis., Feb. 6, 2024 -- Ballotpedia, the nation's premier resource for unbiased information on elections, politics, and policy, today announced the launch of its new and improved Sample Ballot Lookup Tool.



Now in English and Spanish , this tool is America's most trusted, user-friendly, and comprehensive sample ballot, helping voters get the information they need to form their own opinion and vote with confidence.

"People want easy access to timely, accurate, unbiased, and shareable information about who and what will be on their ballot," said Ballotpedia Vice President of Election Product and Technology Strategy, Ken Cabullido. "Ballotpedia's Sample Ballot Lookup Tool helps voters and candidates by making critical ballot information readily available."

The Sample Ballot Lookup Tool is free, and includes candidate profiles from verified candidates who've completed and submitted Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection Survey.

New features of the Sample Ballot Lookup Tool



Spanish language support

Improved usability and accessibility

Time to use estimates

User controlled level of information detail Candidate comparisons

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia–the encyclopedia of American politics–is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 420,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored and curated articles, visit ballotpedia.

