Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the water supply & irrigation systems market size is predicted to reach $484.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth in the water supply & irrigation systems market is due to increasing organic farming. North America region is expected to hold the largest water supply & irrigation systems market share. Major players in the water supply & irrigation systems market include Veolia Environment S.A., SUEZ SA, United Utilities Group PLC, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries Inc., Sabesp Corp, American Water Works Company Inc..

Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market Segments

.By Type: Center Pivot, Lateral Move, Solid Set, Other Types

.By Crop Type: Cereals, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crop Types

.By Mobility: Stationary, Towable

.By Field Size: Small, Medium, Large

.By Geography: The global water supply & irrigation systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Water supply and irrigation systems involve the use of sprinkler irrigation, surface irrigation, drip irrigation, and sub-irrigation to supply water from natural sources, such as a river or lake, in a reservoir or other storage facility. Water is transported from the primary intake structure or pumping station up to the field ditches by the flow system.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market Characteristics

3. Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market Size And Growth

......

27. Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

