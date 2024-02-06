Val Chmerkovskiy To Host “The Red-Carpet Pre-Show” At The 11Th Annual MUAHS Awards On Feb. 18Th, 6:30 P.M. PT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Val Chmerkovskiy to Host“The Red-Carpet Pre-Show” at the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards

Val Chmerkovskiy, best known as a champion of“Dancing with the Stars,” will host“The Red Carpet Pre-Show” at the 11th MUAHS Awards from The Beverly Hilton.

- Julie Socash, President of the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Val Chmerkovskiy, professional dancer, host, author, and television personality best known as a three-time champion of the hit series“Dancing with the Stars,” will host“The Red Carpet Pre-Show” at the 11th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) presented by Ardell and Giovanni. The pre-show will stream on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. EST from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Val will also be joined by his wife and dancing partner Jenna Johnson as a presenter during the MUAHS Awards ceremony, hosted by actress and comedian Melissa Peterman.

“Val is a 'Dancing with the Stars' fan favorite for his impeccable performances that show not only immense talent and creativity but an undeniable charisma to match. He is always an absolute pleasure to work with when collaborating with his hair and makeup teams to create weekly characters for the show. We are honored and thrilled that Val is going to bring his charm as host of the 'Red Carpet Livestream' at our MUAHS Awards this year,” says Julie Socash, President of the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

A 14-time US National Champion and two-time World Dance Champion, Val rose to stardom as a fan-favorite professional. Val also appeared in the 2021 award-winning Amazon Prime film“Being the Ricardos.” He has since appeared on numerous television shows, including Netflix's“Fuller House” and Fox's“Flirty Dancing,” and served as a judge on the inaugural season of“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.” Val has starred in six DWTS national tours, eventually co-writing and co-directing his very own 55-city North American tour“Our Way” as well as additional sold-out national tours including“Confidential” and“Stripped Down.”

In 2018, Val released his first memoir titled "I'll Never Change My Name," which detailed his life, career, and experience as an Eastern European immigrant. As a classically trained violinist, Val has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

Val is the co-founder and owner of Dance with Me Studios, a leading nationwide network of dance studios with the mission of making dance accessible to all people regardless of skill level. In response to the 2022 humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Val, along with his brother and father, launched Baranova 27, a charitable organization that provides funds and humanitarian aid, including medical, hygiene, baby supplies, and more, to those in need in the country.

As previously announced, Michael Westmore, Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up artist known for his iconic work on“Rocky,”“Star Trek,”“Mask” and“Raging Bull,” will be honored with the esteemed Vanguard Award. Kevin Haney, Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for his work on“Driving Miss Daisy,”“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and“Hocus Pocus 2”; and Ora T. Green, Emmy-nominated hairstylist known for her work on“Star Trek: Nemesis,”“Blade” and“Good Times,” will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on Saturday, February 18, 2024. The MUAHS Awards are co-produced by IngleDodd Media and Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert at .... For more information, please visit , and to purchase tickets CLICK HERE .

The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: Ardell; Premier Level: Amazon MGM Studios, Netflix; Diamond Level: Nigel Beauty Emporium, Universal Pictures; Platinum Level: Eminence Organic Skin Care, BigMack Hair & Makeup Trailers, Max, The Milton Agency; Gold Level: Bespoke Pro Designs, First Entertainment Credit Union, Kizo Lab, Le Mieux Skin Care, Warner Bros. Pictures; Silver Level: belif Skincare, Bleeker Street Media, Cinema Secrets, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, IATSE, jane iredale - The Skincare Makeup, KRM Industry Relations, MAC Cosmetics, NBC Entertainment, Peacock, Premiere Products Inc., RCMA Makeup, Skin Illustrator, United Talent Agency; Gift Bag Sponsors include AltaParf, Ardell, beautyblender®, belif Skincare, Bespoke Pro Designs, Cinema Secrets, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, Elemis, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Garnier, Hairstory, Iconic London, jane iredale - The Skincare Makeup, Kizo Lab, LeMieux Skincare, MAC Cosmetics, M.Y.O. Cosmetic Cases, Pulp Riot, RCMA Makeup, Urban Decay Cosmetics, Wrinkles Schminkles; Media Sponsors: Below the Line, The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.

