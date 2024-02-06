Cardiovascular Associates Of America Proudly Appoints Dan Blumenthal, MD As Chief Quality Officer For CVAUSA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expanded Role

Blumenthal Expands Role as President of the Novocardia Division of CVAUSA to Encompass Role as Chief Quality Officer, CVAUSA

- Dan Blumenthal, CVAUSAORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) announced that they have expanded Dan Blumenthal's role to serve as Chief Quality Officer in addition to being President of the Novocardia Division of CVAUSA. Dr. Blumenthal has greatly contributed to the success and growth of CVAUSA and will work closely with the Quality and Value-Based Care Committee of the Medical Leadership Board at CVAUSA. In this expanded role, Blumenthal will implement targeted measures that will optimize quality of care throughout the CVAUSA network and continue to report into Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA.“I'm excited and humbled to assume this impactful role and look forward to working with the Quality and Value Committee as well as our Medical and Administrative leadership to improve the quality of care that we deliver to patients,” said Dan Blumenthal, chief quality officer, CVAUSA, president, Novocardia Division, CVAUSA.“Quality and value are inextricably linked, and continued execution against our quality improvement agenda is critically important for our broader efforts to improve the value of cardiovascular disease care.”“I am delighted to have Dan leading our quality management and quality improvement efforts. CVAUSA's top priority is optimizing quality of care for all patients , including those with acute events and chronic conditions,” said Tim Attebery, CEO.“As a proven cardiologist-leader, Dan possesses the right blend of hands-on clinical expertise, quality improvement skills, and change management experience to help all CVAUSA groups identify and address opportunities for improvement.”If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at ....About Cardiovascular Associates of AmericaHeadquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA's physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit

