Onsite Launches Energy-As-A-Service As A Solution To State And Cities' Deferred Maintenance Problem

Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) creates energy savings as a service to help solve the city's infrastructure financial shortfall.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Many municipal officials don't realize that the initial cost of building a new building is dwarfed by the cost for the building's maintenance, equipment repairs and replacement and energy costs over the building's lifecycle. For example, if a building cost $15 million for construction, it would require $60 million to pay for the cost of maintenance, repairs, replacements, and energy over its usable life. Advanced energy technologies are a much higher investment cost, but buildings are typically built with the first cost budget in mind which results in higher operating costs for heating, cooling, and maintenance. With any budget shortfall, deferring maintenance investments becomes part of the problem which only compounds the operating costs and reduces the overall life of the building. Deferring maintenance can ultimately create an emergency which is made worse by the supply chain issues in HVAC and electric equipment infrastructure.Fritz Kreiss, CEO of commented“Onsite uses savings from energy conservation or onsite generation to create budget neutral solutions for infrastructure and maintenance projects that are needed at the facility. Onsite provides all the capital through its Energy Decarbonization Fund and includes maintenance and service on all the equipment we invest in and own at your facility. Our Energy Savings-as-a-Service allows for cities to make facility improvements without tapping into their annual budgets.”Fritz Kreiss added,” Onsite removes the CapEx and debt barrier for cities to reduce their carbon footprint while saving energy and then we deploy those savings into infrastructure and maintenance needs. We engineer and install advanced energy technology and we provide all the capital for the improvement. By improving the efficiency of different systems like HVAC units or LED lighting, we also extend the life of the existing equipment thereby moving further CapEx expenditures into the future.“Onsite Utility Services Capital is also a TIPS contract holder.About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Canada and Mexico. They can be reached at ....

