Gadkari Directs NHAI To Open Dwarka Expressway's Gurugram Portion

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 6 (IANS) Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday directed the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to open the Gurugram sections on the Dwarka Expressway for traffic.

Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh held a meeting with the Road and Transport Minister and demanded the opening of the Dwarka Expressway in the Gurugram section.

Rao told the Minister that work on the Gurugram portion of Dwarka Expressway has been completed and it should be opened for traffic.

He said that it may take another four-five months to complete the work on the Delhi portion, in such a situation, the people of Gurugram should be given relief by opening the Gurugram portion.

While discussing with Gadkari about making an elevated road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk in Gurugram, the Minister said that as per the notification of 2017, Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk was a part of NHAI but despite that, the authorities had decided not to make it elevated.

Rao said that in the meeting held with you in December 2022, it was also agreed to make this road elevated and it was agreed that the expenditure on this would be borne by NHAI.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials present in the meeting said that the land acquisition work from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is almost complete and encroachments are also being removed rapidly.

GMDA officials told Gadkari that the work of utility shifting is also done by the NHAI while the amount will be deposited by GMDA.

While discussing the removal of the Khedki Daula toll plaza, the MP informed the Minister that the period for the toll collection had expired.

He said that the Haryana government has also provided another place to shift the toll hence the toll should be shifted as soon as possible.

Gadkari told Rao that a new plan has been prepared for toll collection and the toll plaza will be removed soon.

--IANS

str/dan