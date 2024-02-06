Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials Copy From The New Ambassador Of Guinea To The United Arab Emirates

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

H.E. Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of H.E. Sekou Cherifke Camara, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to the UAE.

His Excellency wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Guinean Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.