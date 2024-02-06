Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The Chairman And Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of The French Dassault Aviation

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met the Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, Éric Trappier, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by

Commander of the Strategic Command and Supervisor of Military Industrialization, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khaled.

The meeting reviewed frameworks of cooperation between the two sides in the field of military manufacturing, technical support, and capacity building.

President El-Sisi affirmed that Egypt welcomed continued cooperation with the French company, in light of its extensive expertise in the field of military industries with state- of-the-art technological systems.

