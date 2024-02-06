Emergency Grant Aid In Response To The Flood Disaster In Ethiopia, Somalia And Kenya

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
On February 6, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of USD 10 million to Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya in the Horn of Africa, countries that were hit particularly hard by the floods that occurred from October to December last year.
Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya have been facing a serious humanitarian situation due to the compounding effects such as the drought over the past three years and globally soaring food and energy prices due to the recent international situation. Under these circumstances, the Government of Japan decided to provide assistance because the floods that occurred at the end of last year caused particularly extensive damage and the situation cannot be overlooked from a humanitarian point of view.
This Emergency Grant Aid provides humanitarian assistance in areas such as shelter provision, water and sanitation through international organizations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). From the perspective of human security, access to water and sanitation should be ensured.
(Reference) Amount of assistance by international organizations
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR):USD 4 million
Shelter, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Health, Protection International Organization for Migration (IOM): USD 3 million
Shelter, Non-Food Items United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF): USD 2 million
WASH, Health International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC): USD 1 million
Health, WASH, Protection
